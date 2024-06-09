You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious crash reported on Bourne Bridge

Serious crash reported on Bourne Bridge

June 8, 2024

BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge about 10:45 PM. Three vehicles were involved with two of them reportedly colliding head-on. Several ambulances were called to the scene. Fortunately all 6 victims suffered only minor injuries.

