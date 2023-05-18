You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash involving armored car reported on Route 25 at base of Bourne Bridge

Crash involving armored car reported on Route 25 at base of Bourne Bridge

May 18, 2023

BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on Route 25 at the base of the Bourne Bridge just after 2:30 PM. The collision reportedly involved an armored car and another vehicle that ended up in the woods. Motorists should expect delays in the area. No serious injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 