BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on Route 25 at the base of the Bourne Bridge just after 2:30 PM. The collision reportedly involved an armored car and another vehicle that ended up in the woods. Motorists should expect delays in the area. No serious injuries were reported.
Crash involving armored car reported on Route 25 at base of Bourne Bridge
May 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
