HARWICH – A car vs tree crash was reported in Harwich around 3:45 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street east of Lothrop Avenue. The driver reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Main Street will be closed in that area for some time. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Serious injuries reported in car vs tree crash in Harwich
June 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
