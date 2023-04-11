Breaking: Serious injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle in Harwich

HARWICH – One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Harwich Tuesday morning. The crash happened sometime before 11:30 AM on Queen Anne Road by the Harwich Transfer Station. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical School to fly a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Harwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Queen Anne Road was expected to be closed in the area for an extended time. Further details were not immediately available.