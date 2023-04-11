You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Serious injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle in Harwich

Breaking: Serious injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle in Harwich

April 11, 2023

Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

HARWICH – One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Harwich Tuesday morning. The crash happened sometime before 11:30 AM on Queen Anne Road by the Harwich Transfer Station. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical School to fly a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Harwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Queen Anne Road was expected to be closed in the area for an extended time. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 