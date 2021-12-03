Breaking: Serious injury reported in collision between propane truck, vehicle in Eastham

EASTHAM – Serious injuries were reported following a reported collision between a propane truck and another vehicle. The crash happened sometime after 1 PM Friday at the intersection of Brackett Road and Old Orchard Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the truck was not injured. The seriously injured driver was taken to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.