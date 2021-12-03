EASTHAM – Serious injuries were reported following a reported collision between a propane truck and another vehicle. The crash happened sometime after 1 PM Friday at the intersection of Brackett Road and Old Orchard Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the truck was not injured. The seriously injured driver was taken to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Serious injury reported in collision between propane truck, vehicle in Eastham
December 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Energy Secretary: Offshore Wind Brings ‘Gust’ of Job Growth
- New England Shrimp Industry Should Not Restart, Experts Say
- Eversource Starts Prep for Winter Storms
- Additional Survey to Gauge COVID Impact on Local Businesses
- Community Health Center Recognized for Integrating Tech and Service
- Nantucket Police Chief Explains Lack of Sirens During Tornado Warning
- Special Election in Dennis to Address Fire Station Funding
- Lobster Fishers Ask High Court to Stop Rules to Help Whales
- US is Still Battling Delta Variant as Omicron is Confirmed in US
- Holidays at the Hangar to Feature Celeb Chef Steven Coe
- Massachusetts Deploying COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Units
- Golf Event Raises Money for Yarmouth Food Pantry
- Falmouth Christmas Parade Kicks Off Sunday