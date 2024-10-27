Breaking: Several injuries reported in head-on crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Several injuries were reported after an apparent head-on crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet sometime after 9 AM Sunday. The crash happened between Old County Road and Cottontail Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Several others were evaluated at the scene. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic delays were reported in the area.