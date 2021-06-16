Breaking: Several trapped after Rollover crash on Route 6A in Brewster



BREWSTER – A serious crash was reported in Brewster about 3 PM Wednesday. Two vehicles collided on Main Street (Route 6A) by Sydenstricker Glass causing one of the cars to roll on its side. Firefighters worked to extricate several people from the wreckage. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was requested due to the number of victims involved. Luckily it does not appear any of the injuries are life-threatening. Route 6A was completely closed between Stony Brook and A.P. Newcomb Roads. The crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN