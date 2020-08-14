BOURNE – Elgin Road in the Pocasset section of Bourne was closed late Friday afternoon after a sinkhole developed. The hole was continuing to grow prompting the road closure. Gas lines were thought to possibly be compromised and area houses were reportedly being evacuated as a precaution.
Sinkhole closes road, prompts evacuations in Pocasset
August 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
