You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sinkhole closes road, prompts evacuations in Pocasset

Sinkhole closes road, prompts evacuations in Pocasset

August 14, 2020

BOURNE – Elgin Road in the Pocasset section of Bourne was closed late Friday afternoon after a sinkhole developed. The hole was continuing to grow prompting the road closure. Gas lines were thought to possibly be compromised and area houses were reportedly being evacuated as a precaution.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 