HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a cottage type building in Hyannis. Firefighters found the unit at 94 Sea Street with smoke and flames in the rear. No injuries were reported. Mutual was requested to the scene and to cover the Hyannis fire station. Crews were able to quickly get the flames knocked down.
Breaking: Structure fire reported in Hyannis
July 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
