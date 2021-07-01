You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Structure fire reported in Hyannis

Breaking: Structure fire reported in Hyannis

July 1, 2021

HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a cottage type building in Hyannis. Firefighters found the unit at 94 Sea Street with smoke and flames in the rear. No injuries were reported. Mutual was requested to the scene and to cover the Hyannis fire station. Crews were able to quickly get the flames knocked down.

