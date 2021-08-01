New details: Structure fire reported in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Firefighters have requested a working fire assignment to bring mutual aid to the scene of a structure fire. The fire was reported at 2005 Harbor Lights Circle in a mobile home. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Statement from Wellfleet Fire: On August 1, 2021, at 9:37 AM, the Wellfleet Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 2005 Harbor Lights Circle, Wellfleet. The fire was called in by 911 after neighbors were alerted by the building’s smoke detectors and saw smoke coming for the roof.

The first arriving engine found heavy smoke coming from a single story dwelling. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. A working fire assignment was requested bringing additional fire resources from Eastham, Truro and Orleans Fire to the scene. Wellfleet Engine 94, the first arriving unit, laid in a 4” supply line from Kendrick Ave establishing a reliable water supply. Then Engine 94’s crew stretched a 1 ¾” hoseline to the building, quickly extinguishing the fire.

At 9:48 AM the fire was declared extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental in nature.