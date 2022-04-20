WELLFLEET – A surfer ran into distress off Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet around 10:30 AM. Other surfers brought the victim to shore where CPR was reportedly performed before the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
Update from Wellfleet Police at noon: Public Safety Officials with the help of bystanders were able to pull a male surfer from the water who was unresponsive. CPR was immediately in progress and the male victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The incident is under investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department along with State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office. There will be a Press Release issued later today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims family during this difficult time.
CWN is actively checking with officials for further details.
Breaking: Surfer pulled from water off Lecount Hollow Beach
April 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
