SANDWICH – A tanker truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 63 (Chase Road) in Sandwich shortly before 11:30 AM Monday. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). Initial reports say the driver was able to get out of the septic truck and that the tank was empty at the time of the crash but firefighters had to mitigate diesel fuel from the truck’s saddle tank. The Mass State Police truck team will investigate the cause of the crash.
This incident comes three days after a oil delivery tank truck overturned in Brewster.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Tanker rollover closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich
