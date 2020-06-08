BOURNE – A teenage girl was reportedly struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Bourne about 1:30 PM Monday. Rescuers rushed to Monument Neck Drive and immediately called for a Medflight Helicopter to land at the Gallo Ice Arena to fly the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Teenage girl struck by vehicle and critically injured in Bourne
June 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
