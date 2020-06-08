You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Teenage girl struck by vehicle and critically injured in Bourne

Breaking: Teenage girl struck by vehicle and critically injured in Bourne

June 8, 2020

BOURNE – A teenage girl was reportedly struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Bourne about 1:30 PM Monday. Rescuers rushed to Monument Neck Drive and immediately called for a Medflight Helicopter to land at the Gallo Ice Arena to fly the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 