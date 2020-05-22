You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three rescued after boat capsizes off Bourne

May 22, 2020


BOURNE – Three people were plunged into the chilly waters of Hen Cove in Bourne around 7:30 PM Friday. Good Samaritans in kayaks were rescuing the people when rescuers arrived. EMTs evaluated them for hypothermia.
Photo by Google Earth/CWN

