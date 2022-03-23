You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Tractor trailer rolls over on ramp from Route 130 to Route 6 westbound in Sandwich

Breaking: Tractor trailer rolls over on ramp from Route 130 to Route 6 westbound in Sandwich

March 23, 2022

SANDWICH – A tractor trailer overturned in Sandwich about 12:15 PM Wednesday. The incident happened on the exit 59 onramp from Route 130 to Route 6 westbound. The driver was not injured. Firefighters did have to mitigate a diesel fuel spill. The truck was reportedly carrying a load of sand. Motorists were advised to avoid that ramp. The Mass State Police Truck Team will investigate the cause of the crash.

