SANDWICH – A tractor trailer overturned in Sandwich about 12:15 PM Wednesday. The incident happened on the exit 59 onramp from Route 130 to Route 6 westbound. The driver was not injured. Firefighters did have to mitigate a diesel fuel spill. The truck was reportedly carrying a load of sand. Motorists were advised to avoid that ramp. The Mass State Police Truck Team will investigate the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Tractor trailer rolls over on ramp from Route 130 to Route 6 westbound in Sandwich
March 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Seeks New Sanctions, Help for Ukrainians in Europe
- Travel Bookings For Cruise Trips On The Rise
- Registration Opens For 29th Annual Buzzards Bay Swim
- Cape Cod Commission Announces Virtual Meeting On Transportation Improvement Amendment
- Coalition for Children Looking for Donations for Ukraine
- Harwich Voters Face Question on Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant
- Prescribed Burn on Camp Edwards Wednesday
- Monomoy School District Recognized for Mental Health Work
- Biden Aides to Congress: Fund COVID Aid, Don’t Cut Budget
- District Attorney Candidate Announces Campaign Leadership
- Experts Say Despite More COVID Subvariants, Little Chance of Surge
- New Candidate Enters Barnstable County Sheriff Race
- Record Gas Prices See Slight Dip