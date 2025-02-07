Traffic crash causes vehicle to snap utility pole in Hyannis



HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash sent one car into a utility pole in Hyannis. The collision happened about 12:50 PM Friday on Pitcher’s Way between Route 28 and West Main Street. Firefighters had to extricate a victim from the wreckage. Pitcher’s Way closed between Fawcett Lane and Mitchelll’s Way until Eversource could make repairs. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN