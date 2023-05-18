HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash caused significant delays on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 9 AM Thursday morning just west of Route 124 (Exit 82). Vehicles were reported on both sides of the highway. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash causing significant delays on Route 6 in Harwich
May 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
