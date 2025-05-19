You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Traffic crash closes Sagamore Bridge

May 19, 2025

BOURNE – A traffic crash shut down the Sagamore Bridge about 10:30 AM Monday.

No serious injuries were reported.

By 11 AM the bridge was reported to be fully reopened.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

