Breaking: Traffic crash closes Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash shut down the Sagamore Bridge about 10:30 AM Monday.
No serious injuries were reported.
By 11 AM the bridge was reported to be fully reopened.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
BOURNE – A traffic crash shut down the Sagamore Bridge about 10:30 AM Monday.
No serious injuries were reported.
By 11 AM the bridge was reported to be fully reopened.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Copyright © 2025 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media