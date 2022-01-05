You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Traffic crash compromises natural gas line causing fire in Sandwich

BREAKING: Traffic crash compromises natural gas line causing fire in Sandwich

January 5, 2022



SANDWICH – A traffic crash reportedly compromised a natural gas line on Great Hill Road in Sandwich sometime after 4 PM. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole causing damage to the gas line and igniting the vehicle and nearby brush. Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to any houses in the neighborhood until National Grid could cut gas service in the area. There were no immediate reports of injuries. About 500 Eversource customers lost electricity in the area.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photos by Cameran Meyers/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 