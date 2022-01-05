SANDWICH – A traffic crash reportedly compromised a natural gas line on Great Hill Road in Sandwich sometime after 4 PM. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole causing damage to the gas line and igniting the vehicle and nearby brush. Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to any houses in the neighborhood until National Grid could cut gas service in the area. There were no immediate reports of injuries. About 500 Eversource customers lost electricity in the area.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photos by Cameran Meyers/CWN
BREAKING: Traffic crash compromises natural gas line causing fire in Sandwich
January 5, 2022
