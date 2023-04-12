CENTERVILLE – A traffic crash reportedly snapped two utility poles on Phinney’s Lane at Huckins Neck Road in Centerville about 5:30 PM Wednesday. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Phinney’s lane will likely be closed for an extended time and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Traffic crash snaps two utility poles on Phinney’s Lane in Centerville
April 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Receiving Unexpectedly Low Opioid Settlement Sum
- Cape Cod Canal Tidal Energy Testing Starts April 12
- 2023 Seaside Le Mans Beneficiaries Named
- Massachusetts House Speaker Unveils $654M Tax Relief Plan
- Yarmouth to Hold Wastewater Question and Answer Session
- Alcoholic Beverages To Be Banned In-Season On Cahoon Hollow Beach
- Provincetown Prepares for May 9 Election
- Concrete Repairs To Begin On Blish Point Boat Ramp
- Registration Open for Inaugural Second Summer Cycle Event
- First Ocean Fish Farm Proposed for East Coast Off New England
- State Stockpiling Abortion Drugs Amid Potential Restrictions
- Right Whale Remains Entangled After Second Rescue Attempt
- Survey: Staff Shortages Could Push Mass. Nursing Facilities to Capacity