Breaking: Traffic crash snaps two utility poles on Phinney’s Lane in Centerville

April 12, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A traffic crash reportedly snapped two utility poles on Phinney’s Lane at Huckins Neck Road in Centerville about 5:30 PM Wednesday. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Phinney’s lane will likely be closed for an extended time and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

