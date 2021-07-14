HARWICH – A large section of Depot Road in Harwich was covered with hydraulic fluid after a flatbed carrying an excavator reportedly struck the Route 6 overpass around noon Wednesday causing a oil line on the excavator to break. The spill continued down to Great Western Road. Officials called a sander cover the spill which was making the road very click. A state bridge inspection crew checked the bridge which reportedly did have visible damage but was deemed safe. The Mass State Police Truck Team was called in to investigate the incident.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Truck strikes bridge and spills hydraulic fluid along Depot Street in Harwich.
July 14, 2021
