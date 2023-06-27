You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-alarm fire breaks out in home in Yarmouth

Two-alarm fire breaks out in home in Yarmouth

June 27, 2023

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth just before 5:30 PM Tuesday. Flames were visible when crews arrived at the ranch style home on Captain Stanley’s Way. A 2nd alarm was struck to bring additional apparatus and manpower to the scene. All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Crews were able to keep the flames from getting into the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

