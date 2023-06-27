YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth just before 5:30 PM Tuesday. Flames were visible when crews arrived at the ranch style home on Captain Stanley’s Way. A 2nd alarm was struck to bring additional apparatus and manpower to the scene. All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Crews were able to keep the flames from getting into the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two-alarm fire breaks out in home in Yarmouth
June 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mass. Launches Online LGBTQ+ Mental Health Resources
- Final Yarmouth Climate Change Report to be Presented June 28
- Provincetown Sit-In to Protest Dune Shack Eviction
- Cape Cod Regional Transit Recruiting Bus Drivers
- Mass. Receiving $147M for Broadband Access
- US Coast Guard Will Lead Investigation of Titan Implosion with Help from Canada, France, UK
- Offseason Workforce Challenges Continue on Cape Cod
- Renovated Highland Light to be Rededicated
- Joint Base Cape Cod to Serve as Shelter for Homeless and Immigrants
- Latham Centers President and CEO Announces Retirement
- Local Lawmaker Says Title 5 Changes Long Overdue
- Fraud Warning Ahead of Work and Family Mobility Act Implementation
- Report: Mass. Opioid Overdose Deaths Rose by 2.5% in 2022