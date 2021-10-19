MARSTONS MILLS – A two-alarm fire erupted at a home in Marstons Mills sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. Initial reports said the fire started in a vehicle in the garage. Two vehicles were reportedly fully involved when crews arrived and a second alarm was sounded as fire engulfed the garage. It was not believed anyone was home and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills stations. Firefighters were able to get the flames quickly under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Breaking: Two-alarm fire reported in Marstons Mills
October 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Expected to Authorize Mix-And-Match COVID Booster Shots
- State Health Experts Urge Flu Shots Ahead of Winter
- Barnstable Rolling Rally Registration Now Open
- Cape Cod Community College Highlighting Green Energy Jobs
- Orleans Accepting Applications for Christmas Tree Sales
- New High-Tech Buoy Coming to Buzzards Bay
- About 1,600 State Workers Miss Vaccine Deadline, Face Firing
- Massachusetts Gas Prices at Highest Level in 7 years
- John Paul II School Addresses Racism Incident During Football Game
- Colin Powell Has Died of COVID-19 Complications, Family Says
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives $10 Million Donation
- Yarmouth Selectmen To Discuss Beach Parking Management
- Sen. Moran Hosts Affordable Housing Roundtable