Breaking: Two-alarm fire reported in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A two-alarm fire erupted at a home in Marstons Mills sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. Initial reports said the fire started in a vehicle in the garage. Two vehicles were reportedly fully involved when crews arrived and a second alarm was sounded as fire engulfed the garage. It was not believed anyone was home and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills stations. Firefighters were able to get the flames quickly under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.