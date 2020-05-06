You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Two-alarm house fire in East Falmouth

Breaking: Two-alarm house fire in East Falmouth

May 6, 2020

EAST FALMOUTH – Fire erupted in East Falmouth sometime before 6:30 AM Wednesday morning. A large Cape-style home was reportedly well involved at 87 Child’s River Road. Firefighters took a defensive stand fighting the fire from the exterior of the structure. It was believed the residence was a summer home and was vacant at the time. Mutual aid from Joint Base Cape Cod and Mashpee responded to the scene. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. This is the latest in a series of major blazes in Falmouth, teo of which resulted in fatalities.
CWN will update this breaking story as details become available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 