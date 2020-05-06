EAST FALMOUTH – Fire erupted in East Falmouth sometime before 6:30 AM Wednesday morning. A large Cape-style home was reportedly well involved at 87 Child’s River Road. Firefighters took a defensive stand fighting the fire from the exterior of the structure. It was believed the residence was a summer home and was vacant at the time. Mutual aid from Joint Base Cape Cod and Mashpee responded to the scene. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. This is the latest in a series of major blazes in Falmouth, teo of which resulted in fatalities.
CWN will update this breaking story as details become available.
Breaking: Two-alarm house fire in East Falmouth
