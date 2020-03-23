Breaking: Two COVID-19 cases reported in Provincetown, State of Emergency declared in town



PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials have reported two cases of COVID-19 in town and have declared a State of Emergency:

On March 22, 2020, the Provincetown Select Board declared a State of Emergency to support the community’s response to coronavirus.

The Town of Provincetown has announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Health Department is working with the families of those infected to ensure that they are appropriately quarantined and that those who have come in contact with them take the necessary precautions. The two cases are travel related and therefore are not evidence of community spread. Residents are reminded to take steps towards social distancing, limit exposure to others, and wash hands frequently. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever and a cough or difficulty breathing should self-isolate immediately and call their healthcare provider for medical advice.

The Board of Health has declared a Shelter in Place Order and will close all nonessential services, retailers and businesses as of 5:00 pm, Monday, March 23, 2020. Provincetown residents are directed to stay in their homes and avoid all public gatherings, practicing social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. This order does not mean a “lockdown” is placed. Trips for essential services, such as those to visit the grocery store, pharmacy and restaurants, are acceptable.

In addition, the Select Board will institute a parking ban for all non-resident vehicles to discourage visitors from coming to Town during the Shelter in Place Order.

We are taking this extraordinary step because we need everyone to remain safe to prevent the further spread of this virus throughout the community. This is not life as usual. We cannot pretend that Provincetown is immune to what is happening in the rest of the world.

For more information, please contact Town Manager Robin Craver at 508-487-7002 or rcraver@provincetown-ma.gov

What is a Shelter in Place Order?

The Board of Health Order mandates that any businesses not deemed “essential” must keep 100 percent of their workforce home. Any businesses that do not comply could face fines or enforcement measures. It also requires that all non-essential gatherings be canceled, and that anyone going outside maintain at least six feet of space between themselves and others.

What is an “essential” business?

What qualifies as an essential business is fairly broad: The list includes all health care facilities utilities, airport; retailers like grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, and food takeout only restaurants; banks and other financial institutions; services like mail delivery, trash collection, laundromats; news media; construction; and groups that provide services to the homeless and other vulnerable residents. Those businesses must also take steps to ensure that patrons are able to practice social distancing—spacing lines with at least six feet between each person, for example.

What’s not essential?

Many places where people might gather in large numbers have been deemed nonessential, retailers, gyms, businesses that provide grooming or personal care services—barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and hairdressers—are also on the nonessential list. While churches and other houses of worship have not been deemed nonessential, they’re discouraged from holding services or having people gather together.

Can I still go outside?

The short answer: Yes. The order stops short of discouraging people to leave their homes entirely; instead, it states that people should continue to practice social distancing, and limit activities to things that can be done alone or while maintaining at least six feet of distance between themselves and others. The order also mandates that residents to halt any gatherings “of any size, for any reason” for the foreseeable future. So going for a solo run is fine; playing a game of basketball with some friends or hosting a dinner party, not so much.

What if I’m older, or immunocompromised?

Those over the age of 70 or who are otherwise considered vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged from leaving their homes at all, save for solo exercise; the order recommends that they also pre-screen any visitors to their homes, and to wear a surgical mask when around other people.

How will these new rules be enforced?

Businesses who do not comply with the order could be subject to fines or penalties.

Why is this being done now?

The moves comes as the Town has received its first confirmed case of the virus and is intended to prevent further spread throughout the community.