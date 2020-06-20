SANDWICH – A traffic crash resulted in multiple serious injuries in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened around 8:30 PM on Old County Road near Armstrong Farm Road. Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage. Two medical helicopters were requested to land at Sandwich High School to airlift two of the victims from the crash to Boston hospitals. A West Barnstable ambulance took a third victim to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Breaking: Two MedFlights called after crash in Sandwich
June 19, 2020
SANDWICH – A traffic crash resulted in multiple serious injuries in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened around 8:30 PM on Old County Road near Armstrong Farm Road. Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage. Two medical helicopters were requested to land at Sandwich High School to airlift two of the victims from the crash to Boston hospitals. A West Barnstable ambulance took a third victim to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Governor Baker Announces Step Two of Phase II of State’s Reopening Plan
- Governor Baker Issues Proclamation Marking Juneteenth
- Sunday Journal with the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition
- Sunday Journal with Cape Kid Meals
- Sunday Journal with Sustainable Practices
- Yarmouth Business Owners Call for Wider Reopening
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Looks to Expand Testing
- Falmouth Scaling Back Summer Recreation Programs
- White Shark Research Season Underway
- Arts Foundation Launching Community Arts Project in Wake of Floyd Death
- State Auditor Weighs In On Proposed Police Reform Plan
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Details Expanded COVID-19 Testing
- 5 More Reported COVID-19 Cases on Cape Puts Total Past 1,500