Breaking: Two MedFlights called after crash in Sandwich

June 19, 2020

SANDWICH – A traffic crash resulted in multiple serious injuries in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened around 8:30 PM on Old County Road near Armstrong Farm Road. Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage. Two medical helicopters were requested to land at Sandwich High School to airlift two of the victims from the crash to Boston hospitals. A West Barnstable ambulance took a third victim to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

