Breaking: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house

October 28, 2022

HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Further details were not immediately available.

