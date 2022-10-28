HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
October 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
