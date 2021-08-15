You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash leaves one car on its side in Chatham

Two-vehicle crash leaves one car on its side in Chatham

August 14, 2021

CHATHAM – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Chatham Saturday evening. The crash happened sometime after 10 PM at the intersection of Orleans Road (Route 28) and Training Field Road. All of the occupants were able to self extricate. At least four ambulances were called to the scene to transport victims to Cape Cod Hospital. All of the injuries were believed to be not life-threatening. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 