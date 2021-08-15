CHATHAM – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Chatham Saturday evening. The crash happened sometime after 10 PM at the intersection of Orleans Road (Route 28) and Training Field Road. All of the occupants were able to self extricate. At least four ambulances were called to the scene to transport victims to Cape Cod Hospital. All of the injuries were believed to be not life-threatening. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one car on its side in Chatham
August 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
