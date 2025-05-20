BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its side on Route 6 in Bourne. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 PM Tuesday westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. The driver was extricated and evaluated. Traffic delays were likely approaching the bridge.
Vehicle overturns on Route 6 westbound before Sagamore Bridge causing delays
May 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
