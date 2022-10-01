YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a boat fire in Yarmouth sometime after 4 PM Saturday. Heavy smoke was visible as crews approached the scene by Skippy’s Pier 1 Marina off Neptune Lane. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control but also had to mitigate a significant fuel spill on the water.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Yarmouth firefighters called to fully involved boat fire
October 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
