Brewster Fire assists beachgoers as tide comes in

Brewster Fire assists beachgoers as tide comes in

June 23, 2021

BREWSTER – Brewster Firefighters were called to Breakwater Beach about 6:30 PM Wednesday. Two beachgoers were quite a distance out on the flats when the tide started to come in. Two firefighters waded out to the people who were in water up to their waste and walked them to shore. One person was evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

