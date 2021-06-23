BREWSTER – Brewster Firefighters were called to Breakwater Beach about 6:30 PM Wednesday. Two beachgoers were quite a distance out on the flats when the tide started to come in. Two firefighters waded out to the people who were in water up to their waste and walked them to shore. One person was evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Brewster Fire assists beachgoers as tide comes in
June 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker Proposes Two-Month Sales Tax Holiday
- State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz Announces Campaign for Governor
- New Coral Protections Coming to Areas Off New England
- Biden Urges Shots for Young Adults as Variant Concern Grows
- Top Elections Official Urges Quick Action on Mail-In Voting
- Chatham and Orleans Outline Fourth of July Celebrations
- AAA Forecasts Over 47 Million Travelers for July 4th
- Falmouth Voters to Decide on Golf Course Solar Array
- Study: Massachusetts, National Interstate Systems Need Overhaul
- Mashpee Commons Expansion Takes Further Steps Towards Reality
- Baker: State Reaches Goal of 4.1M Residents Fully Vaccinated
- No Ransom Paid Due to Steamship Authority Cyberattack
- Cooperative Bank Foundation Trust Announces $18,000 in Grants