Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran retiring after 47 years of service

Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran retiring after 47 years of service

October 9, 2024


BREWSTER – Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran is retiring after 47 years in the fire service. A meet and greet will be held on Friday October 11th from 9 AM to 12 PM at the Brewster Fire Department, 1671 Main Street in Brewster with the recognition and presentation ceremony at 10 AM. Coffee and refreshments will served.

