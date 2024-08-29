Brewster Fire offers Citizens Fire Academy



BREWSTER – Brewster Fire is officially accepting applications for their Citizens Fire Academy this fall! Everyone is welcome with preference given to the residents of Brewster. Be sure to get your application in before the limited spots available fill up.

Get a front-row seat to the action at the Citizens Fire Academy. Step into the boots of Brewster Firefighters and learn what they do every day. From mastering basic emergency techniques to understanding fire behavior and extinguishing flames, you’ll gain hands-on experience and hav a blast doing it. Plus, you’ll earn certifications on First Aid, CPR, and STOP the bleed.

For more information visit their website here. Or contact 508-896-7018 or [email protected].