You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Fire/Rescue Announces Promotions

Brewster Fire/Rescue Announces Promotions

January 28, 2020


BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that after conducting written testing and assessment center activities for the position of Fire Captain and a comprehensive interview process for the position of Fire Prevention Officer Brewster Fire/Rescue is pleased to announce the following promotions effective January 27, 2020.

Acting Fire Captain/Paramedic Chad Foakes is promoted to Fire Captain/Paramedic
Acting Fire Captain/Paramedic Michael Gerlach is promoted to Fire Captain/Paramedic
FF/Paramedic Carrie McEnaney is promoted to the position of Fire Prevention Officer

Congratulations and good luck in your new positions!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 