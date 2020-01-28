Brewster Fire/Rescue Announces Promotions



BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that after conducting written testing and assessment center activities for the position of Fire Captain and a comprehensive interview process for the position of Fire Prevention Officer Brewster Fire/Rescue is pleased to announce the following promotions effective January 27, 2020.

Acting Fire Captain/Paramedic Chad Foakes is promoted to Fire Captain/Paramedic

Acting Fire Captain/Paramedic Michael Gerlach is promoted to Fire Captain/Paramedic

FF/Paramedic Carrie McEnaney is promoted to the position of Fire Prevention Officer

Congratulations and good luck in your new positions!