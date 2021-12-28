Brewster Fire-Rescue Assists With Search For Missing Person

BREWSTER

– At 2:43 p.m. on Sunday December 26 Brewster Police requested the response of Brewster Fire personnel to assist with the search for a missing juvenile in Nickerson State Park. On duty firefighters responded with an ambulance and the departments ATV to the Little Cliff Pond parking area. Approximately 1 hour into the search the missing individual was found by a Nickerson State Park staff member. The Massachusetts State Police also assisted at the scene with personnel and a helicopter from their air wing group.