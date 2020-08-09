Brewster Fire/Rescue Receives $53,115.00 FEMA (AFG) COVID Supplemental Grant Award



BREWSTER – On Thursday August 6th, Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that their 2019 Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) COVID Supplemental Grant Application had been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $53,115.00. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was found to be consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters COVID Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.

The COVID-19 Grant is a supplemental funding opportunity under the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG). The program provides financial assistance directly to eligible fire departments for critical personal protective equipment and supplies needed to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the current and any potential future COVID-19 public health emergencies. The funding received by the Town will deliver reimbursement of past fire department COVID related costs and fund the future additional purchase of personal protective equipment.

Since 2010 the department has received eight Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) awards, one Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant award, and the COVID supplemental award totaling more than 1.6 million dollars.

Brewster Fire/Rescue would like to thank Congressman Keating, Senator Warren, and Senator Markey for their support of this vital Federal grant program and for the valuable assistance provided by their offices during this year’s application period. In addition, we would also like to thank David Parr our FEMA Region 1 Fire Program Specialist for the outstanding comprehensive and expert guidance delivered to their organization throughout the entire grant process.