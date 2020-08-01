Brewster Fire/Rescue Receives a $29,000 FEMA (AFG) Award for Vehicle Extrication Equipment

BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that on Friday July 31st they received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that their 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application had been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $29,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.