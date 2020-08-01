You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Fire/Rescue Receives a $29,000 FEMA (AFG) Award for Vehicle Extrication Equipment

Brewster Fire/Rescue Receives a $29,000 FEMA (AFG) Award for Vehicle Extrication Equipment

August 1, 2020


BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that on Friday July 31st they received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that their 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application had been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $29,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.

Since 2010 the department has received eight Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) awards and one Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant totaling more than 1.5 million dollars in funding for equipment, fire safety education programs, training, and staffing.

With this award the department will replace an older set of vehicle extrication equipment or “Jaws of Life” with a new technologically advanced, state-of-the-art, battery operated set of spreaders and cutters that will reduce the time required to extricate victims from motor vehicle accidents, significantly enhance patient care and treatment, improve firefighter safety, and allow for a more effective and efficient delivery of fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to Brewster residents.

Brewster Fire/Rescue would like to thank Congressman Keating, Senator Warren, and Senator Markey for their support of this vital Federal grant program and for the valuable assistance provided by their offices during this year’s application period. In addition, Brewster Fire would also like to thank David Parr their FEMA Region 1 Fire Program Specialist for the outstanding comprehensive and expert guidance delivered to our organization throughout the entire grant process.

 

