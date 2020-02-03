Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle collision



BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that at 10:45 AM on Thursday January 30, they were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Underpass Road and Main Street (Route 6A). On arrival Ambulance 244 and Engine 239 under the direction of Captain Chad Foakes reported a two car collision with a minor fluid spill. Upon assessment of the vehicles occupant’s one patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital injuries that were not life-threatening.

Photo by Brewster Fire/CWN