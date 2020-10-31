You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to reported vessel in distress

October 31, 2020

Brewster Fire-Rescue/CWN

BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that at 9:51 a.m. on Saturday, members of Group 1 and Car 231 (Chief Moran) responded to a reported boat in distress with a person clinging to the side approximately 100 yards offshore of Mant’s Landing. On arrival firefighters launched the departments Zodiac boat from the landing and upon reaching the location found a small overturned sailboat with an attached life jacket floating next to the boat. After a further thorough search of the area found no distressed individuals the Zodiac returned to shore. All fire /rescue units were placed back in service at approximately 10:30 A.M.

