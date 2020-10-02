Brewster Fire/Rescue Responds to Structure Fire





BREWSTER – At 10:42 p.m. on Thursday October 1 Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 49 Byfield Cartway. On arrival Squad 241 Captain Chad Foakes reported the fire involved a semi-attached gazebo located to the rear of the structure. Firefighters quickly stretched a 1 ¾ attack line and began to extinguish the fire. Car 231 (Chief Moran) arrived on scene and assumed command of the incident. All visible fire was quickly knocked down however firefighters had to conduct extensive overhaul of the wood frame structure to eliminate the potential for rekindle. All units were placed back into service at approximately 12:15 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos by Brewster Fire/CWN