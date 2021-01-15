BREWSTER – Brewster Fire responded to the Wing Island area after reports two people had become stranded on a small island as the tide came in. Fire crews launched the department’s Zodiac boat and brought the people safely to shore. No injuries were reported.
Brewster Fire rescuers two people stranded on island
January 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
