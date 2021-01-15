You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Fire rescuers two people stranded on island

Brewster Fire rescuers two people stranded on island

January 15, 2021

BREWSTER – Brewster Fire responded to the Wing Island area after reports two people had become stranded on a small island as the tide came in. Fire crews launched the department’s Zodiac boat and brought the people safely to shore. No injuries were reported.

