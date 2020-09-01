Brewster Fire rescues injured hiker



BREWSTER – On Tuesday September 1 at 1:25 p.m. Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to assist a hiker who suffered a foot laceration while walking the trails in the Punkhorn section of Town. Due to a lack of cleared paths and overgrowth which limited their ability to reach the victim on foot, members of the fire department launched their Zodiac rescue boat from a landing on Seymour Pond. This enabled rescuers to quickly reach the victim who was found in the woods approximately 100’ from the southeast shoreline of the pond. Firefighters assessed and stabilized the injury and moved the patient back to the landing via the rescue boat where an ambulance transported the individual to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos by Brewster Fire/CWN