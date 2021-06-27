You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster fire responds to capsized vessels in Cape Cod Bay

Brewster fire responds to capsized vessels in Cape Cod Bay

June 27, 2021

BREWSTER – Brewster Fire and Rescue responded to a water rescue around 1 PM Sunday. The initial call was for a capsized sunfish offshore between Brewster and Point of Rocks Beaches. While crews were working to assist the sunfish, a catamaran also overturned. The catamaran was righted and the two aboard were okay. The Coast Guard was responding to the sunfish about 300 yards out. The Eastham Harbormaster also responded to assist. all subjects were brought safely to shore. As the Brewster Fire boat was coming back in they also assisted a paddleboarder  off Foster Road that appeared to be having trouble getting back to shore. That person was evaluated onshore by EMTs for a possible shoulder injury.

