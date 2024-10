BREWSTER – The Town of Brewster will be swearing in their new Fire Chief Kevin Varley on Tuesday October 15th 8:30 AM at Fire Headquarters 1671 Main Street. All are invited to attend and wish him the best of luck in his new position!

