Brewster firefighters douse garage fire

December 18, 2024

BREWSTER – Firefighters were called to a garage fire in Brewster shortly after 4 PM Wednesday. The fire was at a Lund Farm Way residence near North Pond Road. The fire was quickly put out and crews checked for any further fire spread and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

