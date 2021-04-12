Brewster Firefighters respond to deck fire

BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that on Monday at 1:35 a.m., They were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Tubman Road. On arrival Engine 234 and Ladder 237 under the direction of Captain Chad Foakes found a smoldering 12’ x 12’ section of a wooden deck attached to the rear of the dwelling. Fortunately, the fire had been partially extinguished by the homeowner and members of the Brewster Police Department prior to arrival of the fire department. To fully extinguish the fire, firefighters stretched a 1 ¾ attack line from Engine 234 to wet down the charred areas of the deck and a large charcoal smoker that was found to be the cause of the blaze. Car 231 (Chief Moran) and Car 232 (Deputy Chief Varley) also responded to the scene and several off-duty Brewster firefighters returned to headquarters on the full department recall to cover additional responses.

Here is a fire safety tip related to this incident. Please make every attempt to use your outdoor cooking device at least ten feet away from your residence and if possible on a non-combustible surface. Also, when finished using these devices please take the time to ensure the fire is completely extinguished and the unit made safe.