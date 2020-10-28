Brewster man charged with burglary, assault with intent to rape



BREWSTER – On Tuesday, Brewster Police arrested Daniel Muldoon, 42, of Brewster on a warrant that was issued from the court earlier that day. Muldoon was identified as the individual seen in a video that was shared on social media by a Brewster homeowner in mid-September. In that video, the party can be seen walking around a residence late at night looking into windows. As a result of that case, Muldoon has been charged with criminal harassment and three counts of disorderly conduct. In an unrelated case, Muldoon has also been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Assault to Commit Rape, and Indecent Assault and Battery.

Muldoon was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Orleans District Court. Anyone with any additional information about these cases is encouraged to contact the Brewster Detective Unit at 508-896-7011.