BREWSTER – On Tuesday, Brewster Police arrested Daniel Muldoon, 42, of Brewster on a warrant that was issued from the court earlier that day. Muldoon was identified as the individual seen in a video that was shared on social media by a Brewster homeowner in mid-September. In that video, the party can be seen walking around a residence late at night looking into windows. As a result of that case, Muldoon has been charged with criminal harassment and three counts of disorderly conduct. In an unrelated case, Muldoon has also been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Assault to Commit Rape, and Indecent Assault and Battery.
Brewster man charged with burglary, assault with intent to rape
October 28, 2020
Muldoon was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Orleans District Court. Anyone with any additional information about these cases is encouraged to contact the Brewster Detective Unit at 508-896-7011.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New York Discourages Travel to Massachusetts
- Biden Vows to Unify and Save country; Trump Hits Midwest
- Baker: Surge in New Virus Cases Driven by People Under 30
- Barnstable Municipal Airport Officials Seek Master Plan Input
- Falmouth Selectmen Thank Community For Machine Gun Range Response
- Hyannis Main Street Offers Halloween Celebration Alternative
- AAA: Bay State Gas Prices Remain Steady
- Boys and Girls Club Hosting Drive-Thru Halloween Event
- Healey, AGs Nationwide Unite for Right to Vote
- “We’re Working On It:” Pope’s COVID Advisers and the Mask
- Man Charged in Burning of Ballot Drop Box in Boston
- World Shares Slip After Wall Street’s Worst Day in a Month
- Biden Goes On Offense in Georgia while Trump Targets Midwest