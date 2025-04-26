BREWSTER – Brewster Police are iinvestigating a rollover crash. It happened shortly before 3:30 PM on. Satucket Road between Stony Brook and A.P. Necomb Roads. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Satucket Road was closed in the area until the scene was cleared.
Brewster Police investigate rollover crash
April 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chatham’s Top Bond Rating Maintained
- Source of Data Breach at Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Found
- LISTEN: Q&A’s with Candidates Cape-Wide with Lynne Pleffner
- LISTEN: Meet the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors New CEO Betsy Hanson
- Wequassett Resort Donates $60K In Two Years To Outer Cape Health Services
- Observers Spot Season’s Eleventh Right Whale Calf
- JFK Hyannis Museum Awards Scholarships to Cape Students
- Things to Know About the Retrial of Karen Read in the Killing of her Police Officer Boyfriend
- Harwich Restricting Water as Drought Continues
- Massachusetts RMV Accepting Walk-Ins For REAL ID
- Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Merging With Cape Cod Chamber
- Scientists Report Mixed Outlook for Right Whale Calving Season
- Longnook Beach Project Completed