Brewster Police investigate rollover crash

April 26, 2025

BREWSTER – Brewster Police are iinvestigating a rollover crash. It happened shortly before 3:30 PM on. Satucket Road between Stony Brook and A.P. Necomb Roads. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Satucket Road was closed in the area until the scene was cleared.

