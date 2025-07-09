BREWSTER – A vehicle struck a utility pole and then reportedly left the scene in Brewster. It happened about 10 PM on Tubman Road just weest of Long Pond Road/Depot Street. The pole was left dangling over the road forcing its closure until Eversource could arrive and clear it. Brewster Police are investigating and searching for the vehicle.
Brewster Police seek vehicle that struck utility pole closing Tubman Road
July 8, 2025
