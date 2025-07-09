You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Police seek vehicle that struck utility pole closing Tubman Road

Brewster Police seek vehicle that struck utility pole closing Tubman Road

July 8, 2025

BREWSTER – A vehicle struck a utility pole and then reportedly left the scene in Brewster. It happened about 10 PM on Tubman Road just weest of Long Pond Road/Depot Street. The pole was left dangling over the road forcing its closure until Eversource could arrive and clear it. Brewster Police are investigating and searching for the vehicle.

