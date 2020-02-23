BREWSTER – Brewster Fire-Rescue assisted by Harwich Fire hiked into the woods off McGuerty Rd in Brewster in search of a man with reported medical condition. Brewster used their ATV to assist in the safe removal of the individual from the woods, where he was evaluated by paramedics. The victim reportedly declined transport to a hospital.
Photo by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
Brewster rescuers hike into woods to locate patient with medical condition
February 23, 2020
CapeCod.com NewsCenter
